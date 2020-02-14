We have our first trade of the XFL season

Getty Images

There’s been a trade in the XFL.

The DC Defenders are trading cornerback Bradley Sylve to the L.A. Wildcats for linebacker Anthony Johnson, Jake Russell of the Washington Post reports.

That is, in the XFL, a big trade, as both players were important parts of their defenses: Sylve had the first pick-six in XFL history last week to help the Defenders win their opener, while Johnson was a team captain in Los Angeles. Johnson indicated on Twitter that he no longer wanted to play for the Wildcats after they fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson.

Johnson played his college football at LSU and has played 22 NFL games, for the Colts, Jets, Patriots and Dolphins. Sylve played at Alabama and has spent time with the Bills and Saints but never played in an NFL game.