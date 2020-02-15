Antonio Brown claims he’s meeting with NFL teams at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

During the Scouting Combine, plenty of NFL business unrelated to the Scouting Combine gets done. Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown claims that the business this year will include him meeting with teams.

“I’m excited and looking forward to seeing them guys at the Combine,” Brown told TMZ.com. “I’m [going to] be out there ready to get things back on the right page.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone would take the time to meet with Brown, given a lingering Personal Conduct Policy investigation that was sparked by a civil lawsuit for sexual assault and rape and, most likely, a separate investigation arising from a more recent arrest for burglary and battery. Beyond the potential for league-imposed discipline, Brown has been erratic and unpredictable over much of the last year. It will be hard for any team to trust him.

Per a league source, there was little or no interest in Brown before his former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, ended their relationship. According to NFLPA records, Brown has not yet hired another agent.