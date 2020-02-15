Antonio Brown: “I haven’t done anything that bad”

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is continuing to make his case that he belongs back in the NFL, and he’s also denying that he ever should have been out.

Brown appeared on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club and said he’s getting a bad rap.

“I feel like I’ve just been doing what’s best for me,” Brown said. “Any time someone is doing what’s best for them, that’s outside the normal rules and regulations, it’s going to be scrutiny, but I haven’t done anything that bad. I showed some bad emotions in some bad situations.”

Brown added, however, that he does not need to play for the money.

“I’ve already established the wealth. I’ve made the $100 million, I’ve got the wills and trust funds. I’ve been one of the few guys to do right and take care of myself,” Brown said.

Brown is under investigation by the league for a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape, and even if the NFL were to clear him, it’s questionable whether any team would be willing to sign him. Brown may not think he’s done anything bad, but he’ll have a hard time convincing NFL teams of that.