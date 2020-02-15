Mason Rudolph: Myles Garrett’s claim is false, disgusting and reckless

Getty Images

Shortly after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin released a statement supporting quarterback Mason Rudolph against Myles Garrett‘s claim that Rudolph called him the N-word, Rudolph made an even stronger statement.

Rudolph quote tweeted Garrett’s interview with ESPN in which he reiterated the claim, and Rudolph blasted Garrett as a liar.

“1000% False,” Rudolph wrote. “Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.”

The NFL reinstated Garrett this week following his six-game suspension for tearing Rudolph’s helmet off and bashing Rudolph over the head with it. Garrett has accused Rudolph of using the N-word, something that the NFL said it could not confirm after listening to audio from the game.