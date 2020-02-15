Mason Rudolph’s lawyer strongly hints that Myles Garrett will be sued

February 15, 2020
In a world filled with #fakenews and social-media rumor mongering, it’s still a no-no to tell lies about someone in a manner that harms their reputation.

For that reason, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may end up on the wrong side of the “v” in a lawsuit filed by Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph’s agents and lawyer, Timothy Younger, has published a statement on Twitter that makes clear the possibility that Rudolph will be suing Garrett for defamation of character, based on the allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur before Garrett attacked Rudolph with his own helmet.

“Mr. Garrett maliciously uses this false allegation to coax sympathy, hoping to be excused for what clearly is inexcusable behavior,” Younger writes. “Despite other players and the referee being in the immediate vicinity, there are zero corroborating witnesses — as confirmed by the NFL. Although Mr. Rudolph had hoped to move forward, it is Mr. Garrett who has decided to utter this defamatory statement — in California. He is now exposed to legal liability.”

The reference to California isn’t gratuitous or accidental. The civil courts in California are regarded as being more favorable to the rights of those who make claims, both as to the juries who resolve the cases, the trial judges who hear them, and the appeals courts that craft the applicable legal principles.

Younger’s statement also mentions that Garrett’s attack on Rudolph constitutes battery. (Not assault.) A lawsuit could, in theory, include a battery claim, which would guarantee that the same jury that hears about the alleged racial slur will see the striking of Rudolph on the head with his own helmet, repeatedly. Which will tend to inflate the eventual verdict.

One thing for Younger to consider will be whether suing Garrett in civil court for battery (or assault) would give Garrett’s lawyers a basis for pulling the case into the broad reach of the NFL/NFLPA labor deal, which possibly prohibits players from suing each other for things that happen on the gridiron, forcing them instead to submit any grievances through a non-judicial process that would involve no judge, no jury, no California.

Garrett will have no such luck when it comes to a statement made in the offseason, far away from any football function or facility. He definitely is exposed to legal liability for what he said about Rudolph, unless Garrett can prove that what he said is true.

Of course, because Rudolph is a public figure, he’ll need to prove that Garrett acted with actual malice. And it will take more than Younger using the term “maliciously” in his statement. Under the law, “actual malice” arises in the defamation context when the person utter a false statement with actual knowledge that the statement is false or with reckless disregard to whether or not the statement is true or false.

The argument would (or at least could) be that Garrett made the public claim that Rudolph uttered a racial slur knowing that Rudolph previously had denied it and knowing that the NFL, which has microphones blanketing the field, had no evidence of it. Even if Garrett subjectively believes he heard it, at some point he needs to consider the broader evidence and ask himself whether he simply believes he heard something that wasn’t said.

Of course, it’s too late for that kind of backtracking now. Both sides are locked in to their stories, and this one ultimately could be decided, two or three years from now, by a group of people who will see the video of the battery (assault), hear the witnesses tell their stories about racial slurs that were or weren’t uttered, and decide whether Garrett violated Rudolph’s rights, as created and developed by the State of California.

25 responses to “Mason Rudolph’s lawyer strongly hints that Myles Garrett will be sued

  3. Both sides are making these comments as pr moves. Garrett is saying Rudolph made the comment so he can save face while Rudolph ‘s side is saying they will sue but it’s a he said he said case with no way of proving any of it.I do believe Rudolph but nothing will come of this.

  4. Garret is another criminal liar. He should be banned from the NFL. Well, it’s California in the bad news again. LA is a mess. Kroenke can’t get his stadium built for less than $5 to $6 billion dollars! The budget was $1.8. Corruption rules in LA.

  5. If Rudolph really didn’t say a racial slur, then I hope Garrett gets hit hard by the legal system. Using the race card when it isn’t true hurts everyone and makes real claims harder to believe.

  7. Only one person has anything to gain/lose by lying right now and its Rudolph. Garrett already got suspended, lost the game checks and got reinstated. So what would he possibly be posturing for? Am I the only one that finds it suspicious that the league that has cameras and mics everywhere and picks up every grunt, audible and celebration has 0 audio from that play. From anyone. And i dont blame them, either one of their #1 picks and defensive stars is lying or they let a guy yell a racial slur and gave him a light fine and no suspension.

  9. Possibly? The CBA clearly speaks to players filing civil suits to resolve workplace disputes. Arbitration maybe?

  10. Garett could also claim that Mason is a lying coward & not owning up to what he said to cause the reaction from Myles. The lawsuit won’t go anywhere & a waste of time & money. Steelers should just cut Mason R & get rid of the distraction.

  12. carloswlassiter says:
    February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am
    They were 4 inches apart during the alleged slur. How can anyone prove it didn’t happen?
    ========================
    Agreed. It is very hard to prove a negative. The old, “I have never cheated on my wife.” example. Can you prove that?

  14. Nothing is more cowardly than slandering someone by playing the race card to save your own hide. If Garrett is lying, then I hope Rudolph’s lawyer exposes him and clears his client’s name.

  15. Wow he is really salty he got his butt whooped after trying to act like a tough guy. I knew the Steelers were whiners but this is a new level lmao

  16. carloswlassiter says:
    February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am
    They were 4 inches apart during the alleged slur. How can anyone prove it didn’t happen?

    ————-

    Well, for starters, they didn’t appear to be whispering to each other at the time.

  17. If using a weapon against someone unarmed is whooping them, you are seriously a coward, to think that.

    Stick to actual whooping’s, the Bengals on a football field, is a great example of getting whooped, something you know a great deal about

  19. Defamation lawsuits are notoriously hard to prove. But it’s worth it for Rudolph to show that he’s fighting to clear his reputation.

  22. “Despite other players and the referee being in the immediate vicinity, there are zero corroborating witnesses ”

    Unless they were lying on the turf right next to Rudolph and Garrett, its unlikely anyone would have heard what words were exchanged by the 2 with 10s of thousands of fans screaming at the time

    Which also makes it seem Garrett’s claim is gratuitous since it can’t be truly disproved and wasn’t made till days after the incident.

  23. Rudolph does not come off as a leader of men, and this just proves it. Should have just sleeping dogs lie. Marginal skills anyway ,so he won’t be starting for the Steelers again. Pittsburgh draft’s another QB this APRIL

