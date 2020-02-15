NFL investigated Myles Garrett’s claim that a racial slur was used by Mason Rudolph

In an earlier item regarding the absence of recorded audio evidence confirming or debunking Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s claim that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur just before Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet and whacked him over the head with it, it was mentioned that the league could have separately investigated the situation.

As it turns out, the league did.

“We checked with the officiating crew, including the ref who was on top of the play and the ensuing aftermath,” NFL V.P. of communications Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “No player on either team came forward to say they heard him say it on the field. There was also no indication of any players saying they heard him say it in their postgame comments.”

Of course, Garrett said that he heard it. And Rudolph has denied saying it. The league, which has resolved multiple factual disputes like this within the context of the Personal Conduct Policy, has skilled interrogators who know how to ask probing questions — and who know how to assess the credibility of those being questioned. The league could have met with Garrett and with Rudolph, in an effort to resolve which man is telling the more believable story.

That will still happen, if Rudolph sues Garrett. But the league won’t be controlling the process; it will be driven by Rudolph’s and Garrett’s lawyers and presented to a judge and a jury, if Rudolph files a defamation lawsuit.

17 responses to “NFL investigated Myles Garrett’s claim that a racial slur was used by Mason Rudolph

  2. I would think if this was the case, someone would have heard it.. This simply to protect Garrett from Rudolph suing him. What’s lost in all this is whether something was said, is the fact that response was WRONG…. If you do this on the street, you are going to jail. No matter who said what. This is a pattern that has been in place the past 15-20 years in life, politics and sports. Deflect blame to try and excuse your own actions. Rudolph should be held accountable if he did use a rcial slur, but nothing excuses how Garrett acted. Period…

  3. Even if we believe Mason called him a bad name you can’t start swinging a weapon at thier head. Makes matter worse that nobody believes Myles and then he keeps whining that Rudolph started it.

  4. Rudolph lacks credibility. He has established a repeated pattern of promoting hostile viewpoints on twitter and other social media. It’s more likely than not he used malicious slurs toward Garrett. I have a PhD in sociology. This fits a clear archetype.

  5. Rudolph kicked Garrett twice in the groin. Look at the tape and tell me who is the honorable one.

  8. Just give this up. Garrett went off because Rudolph tried to kick him in the junk. Just give this up. He should have said something on the field or in the locker room if he was so outraged. I’m a Browns fan and I know he’s full of crap. Why did he wait to tell the truth and come out immediately if that was done to him and he was so offended? Because it NEVER happened and he has great lawyers.

  9. When it’s all said and done, Mason Rudolph will still only be known as that guy who was hit over the head by Myles Garrett.

  10. NFL officials will be providing testimony of what they did and did not do to investigate. More shenanigans from Goodell. Didn’t he backtrack on his Ray Rice testimony?

  11. Lets analyze..

    1 of them is lying

    If its Mason Rudolph..he used a racial slur and is now lying and denying that he did it..

    If it’s Garretts…he MADE UP that someone used a Racial Slur and then doubled down on it..

    Garret is the POS in this one in my book

    That included Garrett. He didn’t think he did anything wrong. It was only after he was suspended that he used it as an excuse for his actions so he wouldn’t lose all that money. He’s a liar.

  15. Remember that time that guy who did something so malicious that he needed to create a reason, so that society might accept his inexcusable actions, to cover up his stupidity.

    Ya, his name is Myles Garrett and he was only suspended 6 games.

  16. Garrett complained about this right after it happened. Rudolph denied it then. Pouncey said he didn’t hear anything. NFL asked around and the Refs didn’t hear anything. Bottom line is something might have been whispered in an ear hole at the bottom of the pile. Or not. Maybe he heard something that sounded like it. We’ll probably never know.
    However, as Tony Dungey pointed out, even if it was said, you have to ignore it. The field is no place to get your revenge. Garrett should drop this and just keeps sacking QBs whether they’re named Rudolph or not. That’s all he has to do to get back at anyone.

  17. The absence of proof is not the same as proof itself. That said, Garret had no justification for what he did. I’m sure worse things are said all the time.

