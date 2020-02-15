NFL reiterates it has no evidence of Mason Rudolph racial slur

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2020, 12:26 PM EST
Getty Images

Just when the NFL thought it was out of the Myles Garrett business, it could be getting pulled back in.

With Garrett reiterating only one day after his reinstatement that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur seconds before Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet and whacked him over the head with it and with Rudolph now potentially suing Garrett for defamation and battery, the league may find itself in receipt of a subpoena for any and all evidence demonstrating whether or not Rudolph said what Garrett claims Rudolph said. And the NFL wants to remind everyone involved that it has nothing useful, at least not in the way of recordings.

As we said at the time the allegation was made, we looked into the matter and found no such evidence,” NFL V.P. of communications Brian McCarthy informed PFT via email after the story regarding a potential lawsuit was posted.

That’s not entirely good news for Rudolph, because the league’s position isn’t that it determined Rudolph didn’t use a slur. The league’s position is that, despite the presence of microphones, there are no recordings of any audio they may have captured. (As noted in November, the league could have launched a full-blown internal investigation into the matter, grilling any and all relevant witnesses.)

“There was no sound recorded from the field during that game,” McCarthy added. “As with every game, there were microphones on the center or interior linemen that help amplify the ambient sound as the quarterbacks were calling signals at the line of scrimmage. But they do not record sound. Microphones are opened from the break of the huddle (or when the center places his hand on the ball in a no-huddle offense) through the snap of the ball.”

In other words, the NFL’s evidence will neither prove that Rudolph used a slur nor rule it out. Which means that, if litigation is going to be pursued, the trial could become a Seinfeld-finale parade of witnesses, with (by all appearances) Garrett saying he heard a slur and every other witness saying that he didn’t.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “NFL reiterates it has no evidence of Mason Rudolph racial slur

  3. Garrett can thank all the people who lie about things like this on almost a weekly basis for the fact that most people believe he’s lying. He can thank the Jessie Smollett’s of the world. Nine times out of ten these things turn out to be lies.

  5. Getting branded a racist would lose Mason Rudolph millions in career earnings, and to possibly get targeted for retaliation by other players. Let’s hope there’s a higher standard for proof than “Garrett says.”

    The NFL has to nip this in the bud, or some players will see it as a Get Out Of Jail Free card, and accusations will get tossed around like confetti.

  6. Michael E says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:33 pm
    Garrett can thank all the people who lie about things like this on almost a weekly basis for the fact that most people believe he’s lying. He can thank the Jessie Smollett’s of the world. Nine times out of ten these things turn out to be lies.

    2 0 Rate This

    —————-

    What’s insulting is those are real victims of racism and the actual use of race to induce the belief something happened in the first place. Sad.

  7. Michael E says:

    February 15, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Garrett can thank all the people who lie about things like this on almost a weekly basis for the fact that most people believe he’s lying. He can thank the Jessie Smollett’s of the world. Nine times out of ten these things turn out to be lies

    —–

    Can we get some statistical data to prove your claim, while I think Garrett is lying, I as well think you’re full of crap.

  9. There is no credible evidence that Rudolph made any statement of the alleged nature to Garrett. This story needs to just go away.

  10. mason rudolph can thank his lack of good sportsmanship
    for this mess.

    If rudolph didn’t attempt to rip Myles Garrett’s helmet off
    none of this would have happened.

    Garrett could have SLAMMED him… but… he didn’t.
    Garrett could have hit him helmet first… but… he didn’t
    Garrett wrapped him up and gently took him to the ground
    (like the nfl wants for the modern no-defense nfl).

  12. Now that Garrett has been reinstated I would assume he is on a probationary period of good behavior. His public statements of racial slurs without evidence is clearly detrimental to the targeted player and the league itself. This could be considered a violation warranting a reinstatement to his previous suspension. The violent nature of the assault and original suspension stems directly from his false accusations.

  14. Did Garret think he heard a slur? Quite possibly.
    Did Rudolph say a racial slur? Who knows.
    Oftentimes, I think someone said something, only to find out I mis-heard what they said. PS: I am about half deaf.

  15. gmitch23 says:
    Can we just drop this topic?
    ==

    For the most part, we did. Then Myles Garrett brought it back up again.

  16. doctorrustbelt says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    mason rudolph can thank his lack of good sportsmanship
    for this mess.

    If rudolph didn’t attempt to rip Myles Garrett’s helmet off
    none of this would have happened.

    Garrett could have SLAMMED him… but… he didn’t.
    Garrett could have hit him helmet first… but… he didn’t
    Garrett wrapped him up and gently took him to the ground
    (like the nfl wants for the modern no-defense nfl).

    Lots of card dealers out there, apparently.

  17. Garrett has done himself no favor by repeating the racism allegation. The NFL is on record saying no evidence of a racist comment exists. What does Garrett hope to achieve? That people will take his word for it? Garrett’s checkered on-field behavior leaves him little credibility. I hope Rudolph sues him for a public apology.

  18. If Mason wants justice so does Garrett. Mason reacted to a football play by ripping off an opponents helmet & then expressed anger. And to make it worse, used slurs which can tick anyone off. NFL should have suspended him too, but he got away pretty easy. It’s obvious that now he won’t acknowledge that he started it & can only defend his position. Garrett is likely saying the truth as he wants to get the ‘dirty player’ tag removed. Mason will be the loser in this & should take the high road & not react.

  20. People believe what they want to believe, or what they need to believe.
    Especially about themselves.
    We’ll never know the “facts” here.

    All we have is traumatizing visual of a fight between two human beings.

    Until both parties involved take responsibility — without blame — for this incident, we’re just caught in the same old pattern.

    Until all of us come together and create a new reality, we’ll continue to see events like this and, most likely, worse.

  21. Myles Garrett just ensured that he won’t ever get another sponsorship endorsement anywhere outside of a Cleveland car dealership. Pretty dumb move for a #1 draft pick, but then again, Myles Garrett is a dumb person.

    All he had to do, was quietly back away from his lie which NFL Appeals Officer James Thrash found to be disgusting and without merit.

    Rudolph clearly has established that he was harmed monetarily, by getting his $50k fine withheld, and now Garrett doubled down on something the NFL has repeatedly said is not true and without merit. If Rudolph sues in CA, he will win millions.

    What is wrong with these Texas A&M guys that the Browns keep drafting? First Johnny EightBall, now Myles Smollett?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!