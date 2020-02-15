Report: Raiders ready to offer Tom Brady two-year, $60 million deal

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
The quarterback carousel already is spinning.

Nearly two weeks after a report emerged that the Raiders will target Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, a new report puts some monetary meat on the bone.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a long-time member of the media in Minnesota and the father of future first-ballot Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, reports that the Raiders are ready to offer Brady $60 million over two years.

Although this one (like the Bernie Smilovitz report of Matthew Stafford trade talks) doesn’t come from someone with an extensive track record of breaking NFL news, my knee-jerk reaction is to believe it, for several reasons. First, I know Fitzgerald Sr. and I’m prepared to say that, if he’s saying it, he’s definitely hearing it from someone who would know. Second, he’s in position to have heard it from someone who knows what’s going on, given the people he knows in the broader NFL structure, thanks both to his own connections and his son’s. Third, although the window for talking to agents about pending free agents doesn’t open until March 16, there are too many teams and too many quarterbacks for the process of preparing and making offers not to have already begun.

The number isn’t surprising, not with the market for quarterbacks at $35 million per year. For Brady, the bigger question will be fit, with team, coaching staff, city, and offense. It’s a new football city in a new football stadium and, for Brady, a new offense with a new coach who has a reputation for being more than a little aggressive with his quarterbacks.

When Simms and I recently addressed the possibility of Brady to the Raiders, Simms explained that Gruden long has been in awe of Brady, explaining once that Brady looks cool simply walking off the field. (Hopefully they won’t go rock climbing.) Gruden seemingly has restrained his profane rants while coaching Derek Carr for fear of having him crumble under the weight of Gruden’s aggressive vocabulary. If Gruden is coaching the greatest quarterback of all time, it would probably be much easier to hold the F bombs.

But will Brady (and his family) want to live in Las Vegas? Will he want to play in the same division as the Chiefs, which means he’d face Patrick Mahomes and be called old by Chris Jones at least twice per year, and the Broncos, especially in light of his repeated struggles in games played at Denver?

So for now it’s an option for Brady, one that he’ll have to consider along with the Patriots and any other team that pulls up to the table and drops $30 million or more per year on top of it. And for Carr, it may be time to start thinking about lining up a new seat in the game of quarterback musical chairs, because it feels like — one way or ther other — he’s never going to be living in that house that he built next door to Jon Gruden’s in Las Vegas.

20 responses to “Report: Raiders ready to offer Tom Brady two-year, $60 million deal

  3. Ok Patriots, tag you’re it. At this stage of his career would Brady take less to stay with the Pats? Hmmm….

  4. This would be a bad move by the Raiders. Derek Carr is better than Brady at this point. All of Brady’s numbers have been trending slowly but surely downward over the last 2-3 years. Don’t know what makes anyone think it would be a good idea to give a soon to be 43-yr old QB at least $50 million to come into a new situation and thrive? Doesn’t make good sense, other than maybe from a Las Vegas marketing standpoint?

  5. What’s done with Carr? Trade to a quarterback hungry team for a fresh start?

    With the right team and coaching he can flourish instead of getting worse yearly under Grudens coaching.

  6. Brady is in decline and wouldn’t be that good for the Raiders.
    He should play another year in New England.
    He doesn’t need the money and wants to play on a good team.
    Will he be happy playing on a so-so team and missing the playoffs?

  8. Brady wants to prove he can win without Belichick so he needs an easy path to the playoffs and playing for the 3rd best team(arguably 4th) in a division doesn’t seem good for that formula.

  10. No quarterback can win with that defense, I don’t care who you are, You can’t give up 30 points a game and expect to win

  11. Gruden might want Brady, but the Raiders, although gradually on the rise, are not the Patriots. I don’t see this happening. The Raiders would be better served getting Carr some real weapons at receiver and trying to maintain stability, instead of going all-in for what would be a two-year rental of a QB past his prime, with no guarantee of success.

  12. The Patriots would match the offer easily. Brady probably should work with NE before signing to make sure they get him a TE and at least another decent WR.
    NE has the best defense in the league and gives him the best chance. I do not believe that Kraft will play hard ball with Brady based on his statements.

  14. It’s easy to give the illusion of being a great QB in one of the worst AFC divisions..
    Twice a year against the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers may expose that in reality TB in fact isn’t a great as many had once thought!

  16. Patriots always want a bargain and with TB12 he’s always taken less for the good of the team. My guess is Pats offer 50 million for 3 years. If that happens look to see Tom having the time of his life in Las Vegas for the next 2 years and then hanging it up.

  17. A good Oline check
    A good RB that can catch check
    A stud TE check
    8 home games indoors check
    Lives close to west coast check
    A boatload of early draft picks to fill out the WR room and improve the defense check
    What’s not to like
    Time to leave that sinking ship in New England

  20. Florio somehow has a hatred for Carr, but would be a poor move to move on from Carr. The Raiders at this point aren’t a Tom Brady away from a Super Bowl, when you have a defense that csnt stop a nosebleed

