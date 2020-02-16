Andrew Whitworth: I still have a lot I want to do with Rams

Getty Images

Before the 2019 season, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said he was unsure if he would continue playing in 2020 but a report earlier this month indicated he’d decided to return for a 15th season.

Now there’s just the matter of what uniform he’s going to be wearing this year. Whitworth is headed for free agency and said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s learned over the years to prize being somewhere he can be “happy and enjoy playing.”

Whitworth made it clear that the Rams qualify on both fronts.

“Obviously my wish is to hopefully stay in Los Angeles and continue with the Rams,” Whitworth said. “I just think there’s a lot there I have left to do in leadership and play and everything else. If that works out, great. If there’s another opportunity somewhere else, I’ll be ready.”

Whitworth started all but one game for the Rams over the last three seasons. He joins Dante Fowler, Michael Brockers, Cory Littleton and Greg Zuerlein as the top impending free agents on the roster.