D.C attendance drops by more than 12 percent from Week One to Week Two

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2020, 3:38 PM EST
As the XFL tries to establish a footing in the vacant spring football landscape, one of the more successful franchises has seen a double-digit dip in attendance from one week to the next.

Via the Washington Post (and as confirmed in the attached photo), the attendance at Saturday’s D.C. Defenders game dropped by more than 2,000 from last week, with 15,031 fans present for the shutout win over the New York Guardians.

With 17,163 in Week One, the reduction amounts to 12.4 percent. As explained by the Post, however, the atmosphere remained “energetic.”

The Defenders play their next two games on the road, at L.A. and then at Tampa Bay. The Defenders return home to face the St. Louis BattleHawks on Saturday, March 8.

  1. It’s minor league football which most people don’t want to see. I applaud guys trying to pursue their dreams but we’ve just seen the varsity (NFL) not many are interested in the JV. We already have a developmental league…it’s called college football

  2. Sick of looking at most of the teams wearing bland black or navy uniforms. Come up with something different.

  4. Dropping over 2000 fans per week, by week 8 of a 10 week season, there will hardly be anyone in the stands.

  5. I’m still watching. It’s not everyone’s thing and never will be but I just love watching football

    like in spinal tap when the manager was asked about being booked into much smaller venues and if their popularity was waning, his answer ?.no, no, not at all. I, I, I just think that the.. uh.. their appeal is becoming more selective.

    xfl will fail pretty quick

  8. This league is blowing it with all the cameras in the locker rooms, and interrupting players and coaches during the middle of games, and listening in on play calling. It totally looks like minor league gimmick stuff. There’s a reason why minor league sports don’t get huge TV deals. People don’t want to watch minor leagues. Want to get more viewers? Copy the NFL. They don’t do all that gimmick stuff, and they get huge TV contracts. The product on the field is good. Don’t blow it by trying to out-smart yourself.

