D.C attendance drops by more than 12 percent from Week One to Week Two

Getty Images

As the XFL tries to establish a footing in the vacant spring football landscape, one of the more successful franchises has seen a double-digit dip in attendance from one week to the next.

Via the Washington Post (and as confirmed in the attached photo), the attendance at Saturday’s D.C. Defenders game dropped by more than 2,000 from last week, with 15,031 fans present for the shutout win over the New York Guardians.

With 17,163 in Week One, the reduction amounts to 12.4 percent. As explained by the Post, however, the atmosphere remained “energetic.”

The Defenders play their next two games on the road, at L.A. and then at Tampa Bay. The Defenders return home to face the St. Louis BattleHawks on Saturday, March 8.