Rashaad Penny progressing in ACL rehab

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is making progress in his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2019 season last December.

Penny tweeted earlier this week that he had his first day back on a bike since the injury. Penny had surgery to repair the injury and head coach Pete Carroll said that doctors also cleaned up some other issues with the knee during the operation.

“He’s doing great,” Carroll said after the Seahawks were knocked out of the playoffs in January, via NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “He’s ahead of schedule already. They’re really excited about the progress that he’s making. That’s a much longer prognosis there. He’s got six or seven months ahead of him that are going to be really challenging. We’ll have to wait and see. He’s really determined, his attitude is great about it. He’s planning on making it back and getting ready to play. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

The timeline will likely lead the Seahawks to put Penny on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Whether he remains on that list into the regular season will be something to watch this summer.