Bret Bielema interviewing for Colorado job

Getty Images

Giants assistant coach Bret Bielema might have been interested in the Michigan State job, but he’s interviewing for the vacancy created by the guy who actually got it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bielema is interviewing for the Colorado head coaching job.

That’s the one that came vacant when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State.

New Giants coach Joe Judge hired Bielema in January as his outside linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant, bringing a familiar face from his Patriots days along to help.

Bielema had spent the previous two years on the Patriots’ staff, after 12 years as a college head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He had a 97-58 record as a college head coach, winning three Big 10 titles.

The Buffaloes have also expressed interest in former Colorado running back and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, though he could be poised to get a head coaching job in the NFL soon.