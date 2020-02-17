Bret Bielema interviewing for Colorado job

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 17, 2020, 12:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Giants assistant coach Bret Bielema might have been interested in the Michigan State job, but he’s interviewing for the vacancy created by the guy who actually got it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bielema is interviewing for the Colorado head coaching job.

That’s the one that came vacant when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State.

New Giants coach Joe Judge hired Bielema in January as his outside linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant, bringing a familiar face from his Patriots days along to help.

Bielema had spent the previous two years on the Patriots’ staff, after 12 years as a college head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He had a 97-58 record as a college head coach, winning three Big 10 titles.

The Buffaloes have also expressed interest in former Colorado running back and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, though he could be poised to get a head coaching job in the NFL soon.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Bret Bielema interviewing for Colorado job

  1. Bielema was good at Wisconsin going 68-24 with a weak SOS but at Arkansas he had 3 average seasons bookended with 2 horrible years and ended up 29-34 when the SOS was also a lot tougher. The fact he worked for Belichick and a co-worker brought him on to help their new staff makes me say hes probably a solid coach but I also wouldnt expect him to make any team that much better but he will get them to play close to or slightly above their talent but nothing spectacular.

  3. Colorado needs a quality, well known alumnus to take the job. Someone who will supply consistency for several years. If Eric B. isn’t interested perhaps go after Joel Klatt.

  5. he ruined Arkansas. He thought he could play bully ball there when all of Arkansas impressive historical success had been around being quirky fast paced and unorthodox. Arkansas is not a historical doormat in the Sec. It has made multiple sec championship games this century and was playing in the sugar bowl and cotton bowl only 10 years ago. Bielma and his pigheaded worship for the IForm long term damaged the Razorbacks program.

  6. “He is a good choice. Would still be the coach at Wisconsin had he not left.”

    Uh, no he wouldn’t. He was beginning to accumulate too much baggage to carry along with him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!