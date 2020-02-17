Browns releasing Adarius Taylor

Getty Images

The Browns are set to drop linebacker Adarius Taylor from their roster.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team will release Taylor in the near future. Taylor signed a two-year deal with the team last year and his departure will clear over $2.4 million in cap space.

Taylor only saw action on 60 defensive snaps last season, but he was a regular on the team’s special teams units during his 15 appearances. Taylor saw more action on defense during two seasons with the Buccaneers and will be eligible to sign with a team whenever his departure from Cleveland is made official.

The Browns could put some of the savings from dropping Taylor toward signing another linebacker. Starter Joe Schobert is set for free agency if the Browns can’t keep him from hitting the market in March.