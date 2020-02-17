Report: Cardinals, D.J. Humphries agree to three-year, $45 million deal

Getty Images

No wonder Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was “very optimistic” D.J. Humphries would remain with the team.

Three days after Keim made his declaration, the left tackle and the Cardinals reached agreement on a new deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Humphries will sign a three-year, $45 million with $30 million over the first two years and $29 million guaranteed.

Humphries, 26, would have found a healthy free agent market but opted to return to the team that drafted him in the first round in 2015.

In 2019, Humphries played all 16 games for the first time in his career. That came at a good time, in the final year of his deal, setting him up for a big pay day.

Humphries earned $18.5 million in the first five seasons of his career, while starting 43 games.