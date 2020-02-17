Intriguing Tom Brady matches with coaches, cities, teammates

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live spent plenty of time addressing the report that the Raiders plan to make Patriots quarterback Tom Brady an offer in free agency. We also spent time trying to come up with ideal Brady matches.

And we tried to be more specific than just putting Brady on a specific team.

For the six picks made by Simms and me, check out the attached video. Sure, you may have to sit through a 15- or 30-second advertisement. But what else are you doing? Besides, the ad may tell you something that will be useful when deciding which stuff you plan to buy with your money.

Someone, within the next month, will be buying Tom Brady with a lot of money. Will it be the Patriots or someone else? That will be the biggest question of the 2020 offseason.