Jordan Reed remains in concussion protocol

Tight end Jordan Reed has not played a regular-season game since Dec. 9, 2018. He missed all of last season after a seventh reported concussion.

He remains on Washington’s roster, and new coach Ron Rivera revealed this weekend that Reed remains in concussion protocol after being diagnosed with his latest head injury during an Aug. 22 preseason game against Atlanta.

“Jordan Reed is still going through the concussion protocol,” Rivera said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a very veteran guy. We have an opportunity to bring in a guy like Greg Olsen, so that’s one of the positions where we have identified, said, ‘Hey, we do need to have a veteran guy at that position one way or another.'”

Washington is in the running for Olsen, along with Buffalo and Seattle.

Whether Washington signs Olsen or not, the team is expected to move on from Reed. Washington can save $8.5 million in cap space with his release.

Based on Rivera’s comments, Reed’s future in the NFL remains very much a question mark.

Reed returned to practice on a limited basis three weeks after the helmet-to-helmet hit he took against the Falcons. The last time he practiced was Sept. 12, with Washington placing Reed on injured reserve Oct. 12.

Six months since being diagnosed with his latest concussion, Reed still is not cleared to return.