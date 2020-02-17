Jordan Ta’amu leads XFL with 602 total yards

Getty Images

The XFL needs more good quarterbacks. But it definitely has a few competent ones, with St. Louis signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu leading all players through two weeks with more than 600 yards generated.

He has 493 passing yards (second to D.C.’s Cardale Jones with 511) and 109 rushing yards (third among all XFL players). Ta’amu also has completed more than 78 percent of his passes, including 81 percent on Sunday in a loss at Houston.

Former NFL running back Matt Jones, who also plays for St. Louis, leads the XFL in rushing, with 129 yards. L.A. Wildcats receiver Nelson Spruce leads all pass-catchers with 192 yards.

Jones, Ta’amu, and P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks are the league’s top quarterbacks. Dallas quarterback Landry Jones, who missed Week One due to injury, rebounded from a rough start on Sunday to finish with 305 passing yards in a 25-18 win at L.A.