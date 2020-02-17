Melvin Gordon thinks Philip Rivers will go to the Colts

Getty Images

After playing together on the Chargers for the last five years, Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers are both set to become free agents next month. Gordon thinks he has an idea where Rivers will go.

Although Gordon said Rivers hasn’t told him anything about where he’ll end up, Gordon believes Rivers will play for the Colts. Gordon noted that Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was previously a Chargers assistant for five years and is very comfortable with Rivers.

“I think he’ll go to the Colts,” Gordon told CBS Sports. “I don’t know, that’s just my thought. . . . He has Nick there, the offensive coordinator, he came from here. . . . They run the same playbook so it would be easy, he can be telling guys what to do. . . . I think that’s probably the best fit.”

The Colts have quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract for one more season, and they may decide to stick with him. But it’s certainly possible that they see Rivers as a quarterback who can step right in and make an immediate upgrade. Gordon may be onto something.