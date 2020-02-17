Mike Tomlin has no doubt Ben Roethlisberger will be ready Week One

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be good to go at the start of the season.

That’s the word from head coach Mike Tomlin, who said on ESPN this morning that he doesn’t have a doubt that Roethlisberger will start Week One.

“I have no hesitation,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger played just two games last year before a season-ending elbow injury, but the Steelers have maintained all offseason that they’re very comfortable with where he is in his recovery. Pittsburgh remained in playoff contention all season, despite having to go to Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. With Roethlisberger back, the Steelers’ eyes will be on knocking off the Ravens in the AFC North.

The 2020 season will be Roethlisberger’s 17th in Pittsburgh. With Eli Manning retiring and Philip Rivers moving on from the Chargers, Roethlisberger will be second only to Tom Brady for the longest tenure among any quarterback with his current team — and if Brady leaves New England, the Steelers and Roethlisberger will have been together longer than any quarterback and team in the league in 2020.