Report: Eric Bieniemy remains candidate for Colorado job

Eric Bieniemy remains a candidate for the Colorado head coaching job, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Klis adds that the Chiefs offensive coordinator should have “clarity on his situation . . . by the close of business Wednesday.”

That report follows news from earlier Monday that Colorado also was talking to Giants assistant coach Bret Bielema.

Colorado is seeking to replace Mel Tucker, who left for Michigan State.

The school reached out to Bieniemy last week and the Colorado alum began doing his due diligence. He has not yet received an opportunity to become an NFL head coach but is expected to be among the hottest candidates for 2021.

Bieniemy played for the Buffs from 1987-90 and is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher with 3,940 yards. He spent two seasons as Colorado’s offensive coordinator under head coach Jon Embree in 2011 and 2012.

Bieniemy joined the Chiefs as a running backs coach in 2013 after Embree’s staff was dismissed.