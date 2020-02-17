Report: Lions have spoken to teams about trading Darius Slay

Getty Images

Last week brought a report that the Lions have talked to teams about a trade involving quarterback Matthew Stafford and this week brings word that they’ve also discussed moving another veteran player on the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions have spoken to multiple clubs about trading for cornerback Darius Slay. The Lions denied the Stafford report, but the team has not made any comment regarding Slay at this point.

Slay is set to make a salary of $10 million in 2020, which is the final year of his current contract. He’s signaled that he’s looking for an even bigger payday in his next deal and didn’t take part in offseason work last year while trying to land it.

There was word earlier this month that the Lions were talking to Slay about a new deal, so the trade talks could be a matter of checking out all options or it could be a sign that things aren’t promising on that front.