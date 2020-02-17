Report: Panthers think Cam Newton will likely pass physical in March

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated recently that there’s little to discuss about quarterback Cam Newton‘s future with the team until he’s healthy, but didn’t offer a timeline for when such information about his recovery from a Lisfranc injury would be available.

A report from Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com on Monday offers some idea of when things might be moving forward. Rodrigue reports that the Panthers believe Newton is likely to pass a physical and be cleared for some football activity in March.

Rodrigue adds that the team would still limit Newton’s offseason work, although getting cleared doesn’t mean that he’ll be sticking with the Panthers. Good medical news would be welcomed by any team that might be interested in trading for Newton and finding out around the start of the new league year would be good timing to put a deal together.

All of those dominos will have to wait until the first one falls with word of Newton’s improved health heading into the 2020 season.