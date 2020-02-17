Tomlin on AB: “Once a Steeler, always a Steeler” but no current business interest

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been handing out apologies this month, including one to the Steelers for the way he ended his tenure with the team during and after the 2018 season.

Brown’s apology and his bid to get back into the NFL came up when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sat for an interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN on Monday. Tomlin said that he cares about Brown as a man and the team will assist him in any way they can without making room for him on their roster.

“Once a Steeler, always a Steeler but we have no current business interest at this time,” Tomlin said.

While Brown has been apologizing, he also maintains that he hasn’t “done anything that bad.” That opinion might not find much support in Pittsburgh and it probably doesn’t do much to assure any team that there would be smooth sailing with Brown in the long term.