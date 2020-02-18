Baton Rouge zoo names baby giraffe after Joe Burrow following naming contest

Getty Images

The probable No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft now has a towering four-legged animal sharing his name.

The Baton Rouge Zoo named their newborn baby giraffe “Burreaux” in homage to LSU national championship winning quarterback Joe Burrow following a naming contest.

Burreaux, the Cajun spelling Burrow used on the nameplate of his jersey at LSU’s senior night against Texas A&M in November, was one of three names up for vote for the new calf. Burreaux won the vote over Kiume and Romeo.

“You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he’s up for the challenge!” the zoo wrote in a post to their instagram account.

Burreaux, the giraffe, was born on December 26, 2019. Two days later, Burrow would lead LSU to a 63-28 over Oklahoma in the semifinals before knocking off Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game on January 13.