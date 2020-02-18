Benardrick McKinney has ankle surgery

Getty Images

One of the Texans’ top defensive players needed to get some work done.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, middle linebacker Benardrick McKinney underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery.

He made the Pro Bowl two years ago, and was second on the team in tackles last season, playing in 14 games. He’s expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the season.

The 27-year-old linebacker signed a five-year, $51 million extension in June 2018, as they worked to secure the core of their defense.