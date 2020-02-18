Browns hire Ben Bloom as senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Browns are expected to hire former Cowboys assistant coach Ben Bloom as a senior defensive assistant, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bloom returns to Cleveland after nine seasons in Dallas.

He got his NFL start with the Browns, going to Cleveland in 2009 as an assistant defense/quality control coach. In 2010, Bloom earned a promotion to defensive assistant. He helped prepare the team’s defense during practice and broke down film for upcoming opponents.

Bloom worked with Matt Eberflus in Cleveland and, in 2011, he followed Eberflus to Dallas as defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach.

Bloom moved to the defensive line in 2014 and worked specifically with the defensive ends in 2015.

A year later, Bloom assumed the role as the club’s assistant coach/special projects. He advised head coach Jason Garrett on game plan matchups and schemes and personnel group strategies.

Bloom spent the past two seasons as the linebackers coach but was let go when the Cowboys moved on from Garrett.