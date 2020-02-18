Chris Harris: I think everyone deserves to see what they’re worth

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris‘ agents had some talks with the Broncos about a new deal before the team hired Rich Hurtado to replace Mike Sullivan as their top contract negotiator, but the last month has been quiet on that front.

That’s part of the reason why Harris thinks he’s going to be on the move once free agency opens in March. He’s expressed a willingness to stay put and said that “if they want me back, then I’ll be back,” but the lack of communication has him thinking that a new team is a likelier outcome than a 10th season in Denver.

“But I don’t know. I think that’s the direction right now,” Harris said Monday on 104.3 The Fan, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I think everybody deserves to see what they’re worth, and I deserve it at this point. I think I worked my tail off for nine years, I gave the city every ounce of effort that I could give and, shoot, it’s time to see what everybody else thinks about me.”

Harris said on PFT Live from the Super Bowl that how he’s used on the field is a big part of his decision about where to go next. On Monday, he expanded on that thought and said he’s looking for a team that believes “in me and what I can do on the field and they put me in the right situations” to succeed. Barring a deal in Denver, we’re a month away from finding out what team that will be.