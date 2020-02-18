D.J. Humphries: I figured out how to do it the right way

Getty Images

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is having quite the week.

Humphries agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension with the Cardinals on Monday and came to the team’s facility for a press conference on Tuesday. During the press conference, Humphries revealed that he will be flying the Charlotte on Wednesday for his wedding, so there will be much to celebrate for him in the coming days.

Humphries said that he knew he was not leaving Arizona as a free agent because “this place has embraced me in every way” and thanked the team for the “benefits of being patient” with a player who broke out last season after injury issues in earlier years.

“I knew this was gonna happen two years ago because I wrote it in my head,” Humphries said. “It was just a matter of putting it on the ground, putting in the work and making sure I can do what we do. . . . I feel like I just figured out how to do it the right way.”

Humphries thinks the Cardinals as a whole are close to figuring out how to do things the right way during the 2020 season. He believes they have just started to scratch the surface offensively after one year with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray and he’ll be back as a key part of making sure they get deeper.