Derrick Henry: Tom Brady still at a high level, but why wouldn’t we want Ryan Tannehill

The Titans’ season turned around when Ryan Tannehill was installed as the team’s starting quarterback before Week Seven and running back Derrick Henry can’t understand why anyone would think Tennessee would look elsewhere in 2020.

Henry was a guest of teammate Taylor Lewan and former teammate Will Compton on their Bussin’ with the Boys podcast and Compton asked him whether he’d like to see Tom Brady come to the Titans as a free agent. Henry called Brady the best of all time multiple times, but said his first response to the suggestion would be why isn’t Tannehill good enough for the job.

“He [Brady] still can play,” Henry said. “Obviously, age doesn’t matter for him, he’s still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain’t Ryan good enough, you know? . . . speaking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him . . . Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC Championship, why would we not want Ryan back?”

Henry joins Tannehill as an impending free agent this offseason and didn’t have much of an update on his own outlook. He said he’s letting his agent handle the negotiations and that “we’ll see how it goes as far as the Titans and trying to get this thing figured out.”