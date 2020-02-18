Drew Brees announces he’s playing in 2020

Getty Images

The Saints may have to put those plans for a future franchise quarterback on hold.

The old one’s coming back.

Quarterback Drew Brees just announced on Instagram that he’s returning for the 2020 season.

Next to a photograph of a mountaintop on Instagram, he wrote: “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

The 41-year-old Brees has been with the Saints since 2006, and his coming back should help keep them atop the list of NFC contenders for another year.

The Saints are in an interesting position now, as they hope to hang onto restricted free agent gadget player Taysom Hill. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s also an unrestricted free agent, and should have interest (even if not at the levels some are suggesting).