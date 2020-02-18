Eagles release Nigel Bradham

Getty Images

The Eagles will say farewell to one of their veteran linebackers to get the ball rolling on their offseason moves.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that the team is releasing Nigel Bradham.

Bradham was due a base salary of $8 million in 2020 with a cap number north of $9.7 million. They’ll be left with over $5.3 million in dead money as a result of the move.

Bradham started all 12 games he played during the 2019 season and recorded 61 tackles and an interception. It was his fourth season with the Eagles after opening his career with four seasons in Buffalo.