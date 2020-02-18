Eagles release Nigel Bradham

Posted by Josh Alper on February 18, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles will say farewell to one of their veteran linebackers to get the ball rolling on their offseason moves.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that the team is releasing Nigel Bradham.

Bradham was due a base salary of $8 million in 2020 with a cap number north of $9.7 million. They’ll be left with over $5.3 million in dead money as a result of the move.

Bradham started all 12 games he played during the 2019 season and recorded 61 tackles and an interception. It was his fourth season with the Eagles after opening his career with four seasons in Buffalo.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Eagles release Nigel Bradham

  2. When you enter into these cap hells, the big fade starts to come. Philly has been carrying way too many expensive vets and have drafted very poorly in recent years as well.

    They’ve had to buy up the holes they’ve needed to plug and fell in love with themselves from 3 seasons ago.

    They’ll end up like Seattle. Good, but not really reloading properly, paying too many of those at once.

    Watch the master up in NE.

  3. tylawspick6 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm
    When you enter into these cap hells, the big fade starts to come. Philly has been carrying way too many expensive vets and have drafted very poorly in recent years as well.

    They’ve had to buy up the holes they’ve needed to plug and fell in love with themselves from 3 seasons ago.

    They’ll end up like Seattle. Good, but not really reloading properly, paying too many of those at once.

    Watch the master up in NE.

    For such a prolific troll, you are remarkably ignorant about both the business end and the X’s and O’s of football.

    41-33. That is all

  4. Tylaw never has anything positive to say about any other team. Nothing but negative comments. Even teams that beat his team aren’t good. They only get lucky with bad calls from referees. Alshons contract is probably the only bad one with their current situation. All the other big contracts are with their star players. That’s what most teams do. They reward their players. Not everybody lowballs their good players like new England. Even Brady is getting tired of that.

  5. tylawspick6 says:

    February 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    When you enter into these cap hells, the big fade starts to come. Philly has been carrying way too many expensive vets and have drafted very poorly in recent years as well.
    ———————————
    The Eagles have just over $40 million in cap space right now, please try again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!