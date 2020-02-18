Falcons sign Younghoe Koo, Ryan Allen for 2020

Getty Images

The Falcons took some time finding the right kicker and punter during the 2019 season, but they’ll hold onto the two guys who finished the year in those roles.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen to one-year extensions.

Koo signed with the Falcons in late October after they cut veteran Matt Bryant. He was 23-of-26 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points in his eight games with the team. He was also named the NFC’s special teams player of the week twice during that time.

Allen was the fourth punter to appear in a game for the Falcons last season. He also played in eight games and averaged 41.9 yards per kick. The Falcons also have Sam Irwin-Hill on the roster at punter.