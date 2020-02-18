Joe Flacco getting second opinion, with Denver still undecided about his status

Getty Images

A report earlier Tuesday indicated the Broncos are confident Joe Flacco will be healthy enough to play in 2020. A follow-up by Mike Klis of 9News.com shed more light on the quarterback’s future.

Klis talked to Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, and Broncos president of football operations/G.M. John Elway, neither of whom was definitive about Flacco’s future or his spot with the team.

Flacco underwent an MRI on his neck last week.

While the results were encouraging regarding Flacco’s long-term health, the MRI was sent to Dr. Drew Dossett in Dallas for a second opinion, per Klis. Dossett, a spine specialist, is a Cowboys’ team doctor who has operated on Tony Romo’s back.

“Joe has every intention to play but not at the risk of his long-term health,” Linta told Klis.

Elway told Klis the Broncos are “working through options with Flacco,” with a decision yet to be made on Flacco’s status with the team.

Flacco is scheduled to make more than $20 million with a cap hit of $23.65 million, which is a prohibitive price for Drew Lock‘s backup.