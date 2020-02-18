Lions, Dolphins installed as favorites to draft Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

One NFL team will gamble on Tua Tagovailoa being their quarterback of the future in April and others can gamble on which team that is going to be.

Caesars Sportsbook has installed, via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the Lions and Dolphins as the co-favorites to pick the former Alabama star. The Lions, who pick third, and Dolphins, who pick fifth, are listed at -110 (bet $110 to win $100) to nab Tagovailoa.

The Lions denied that they have been discussing a trade involving Matthew Stafford and ownership seemed to mandate a big step up in the standings in 2020, but Tagovailoa has been mentioned as a possibility in Detroit this offseason.The Dolphins have been frequently mentioned as a landing spot for Tagovailoa, although perceived interest from the Lions may force them to try to move up if they want to assure they can get him.

The Chargers (5-2 odds, sixth overall pick), Bengals (7-1, first overall), Panthers (7-1, seventh overall) and Jaguars (9-1, ninth overall) fill out the next spots.

Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are considered safe bets for the top of the first round and Caesars set the over/under for total first-round quarterbacks at 4.5. Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love have gotten support in some corners and the upcoming Scouting Combine will continue the process of seeing how all the pieces fit.