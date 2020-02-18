Report: Broncos confident Joe Flacco will be healthy enough to play in 2020

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco said at the end of the regular season that he would have an MRI on his injured neck to determine if he needs surgery and that he’d think about the 2020 season once he had that news.

Flacco has reportedly had that MRI and the results shouldn’t stand in the way of his return to the field. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos are confident that Flacco will be healthy enough to play.

Being cleared to play and having a place to play are two very different things, however. Flacco is set to make over $20 million with a cap hit of $23.65 million, which is a prohibitive price for someone backing up Drew Lock.

Cutting Flacco would result in cap savings of $10.05 million, but eating it might wind up being their only choice as it is hard to see too many teams clamoring to trade for a player who wasn’t all that productive before getting hurt.