Steelers hire Ike Hilliard as receivers coach

The Steelers have found a new assistant coach, one with playing and coaching experience in the NFL.

The team announced the addition of Ike Hilliard as their new wide receivers coach.

Hilliard has been with Washington the last six seasons, and has nine years of coaching experience in the league. He also worked for the Bills and Dolphins, and had a previous one-year stint with Washington, and coached two years in the UFL.

During his 12-year playing career with the Giants and Buccaneers, the former first-rounder had 546 receptions for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He fills the void of interim receivers coach Ray Sherman, who joined the staff after Darryl Drake died during training camp.

The Steelers also interviewed Jerricho Cotchery and South Carolina assistant Bryan McClendon.