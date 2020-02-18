Taysom Hill: I would love to play with Drew Brees again, am in no hurry to leave

Getty Images

Drew Brees announced on Instagram earlier Tuesday that he will return for 2020. Some will view that as bad news for Taysom Hill.

It means Hill will not start for the Saints in 2020.

Hill, though, sees it as good news for Brees, the Saints and himself.

After the news of Brees’ return broke, Hill told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he already knew Brees was returning and “would love to play with Drew again.”

“At the end of the day, I look at Drew coming back and maybe I’m not playing quarterback, which is ultimately where I want to have an opportunity to play in the NFL,” Hill said on Schefter’s podcast, “but there are still going to be opportunities for me to make plays. I can tell you a unique experience for me that most backup quarterbacks don’t get is I’m in the huddle with Drew on game day. . . . That to me is invaluable.”

Brees, Hill and Teddy Bridgewater all are scheduled to become free agents. The Saints will keep Brees. They hope to keep Hill, who is a restricted free agent. They aren’t expected to be able to afford Bridgewater.

Hill, though, would have an opportunity to start this season if he went elsewhere. He will remain a Swiss Army Knife for at least another season in New Orleans, though he likely would see more snaps at quarterback than he did in 2019.

“I think there’s a process of being a restricted free agent,” Hill said. “My agent and I are going through the process, and we’ll see what happens. But I’m in no hurry to leave New Orleans. As I look at my career, I have goals, and I have a vision for myself as to what I can do in the NFL, and there has been nothing that has been said, or I’ve never been treated in any way that would lead me to believe that the vision I have for myself is not the same vision that coach [Sean] Payton has for me, as well as the other guys on the staff. So I’m in no hurry, but I also think that there’s an important element of being a free agent. You finally have the opportunity to sit down and say, ‘What are my goals? What are my visions for myself?’ And then see who shares those same thoughts as you do.

“We’ll go through that process. It’s super early, so I have no idea what is going to happen. But we’ll go through that process and see what happens.”