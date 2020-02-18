Tony Romo gets sponsor’s exemption into PGA developmental tour event

Getty Images

Tony Romo previously has received three sponsor’s exemptions into PGA Tour events. On Tuesday, the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour of the PGA, announced the former Cowboys quarterback will play in the Veritex Bank Championship on April 16-19 at Texas Rangers Golf Glub in Arlington, Texas.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at the Veritex Bank Championship against the future PGA TOUR stars,” Romo said in a statement. “Playing in the shadows of AT&T Stadium and having the tournament in my own backyard will be great. I have been working hard on my game and hope to make a little noise during the championship.”

Romo has never participated in an event on the Korn Ferry Tour, previously the Web.Com Tour.

But he played in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in 2019 and in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2018 and 2019. Romo failed to make the cut in any of the events.

Romo went on 97.1 The Eagle on Tuesday to talk about his golf game and his future in broadcasting. His contract with CBS has expired, but the network holds the right of first refusal.