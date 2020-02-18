Which players should have made a draft-day power play?

Getty Images

John Elway did it to the Colts in 1983. Bo Jackson did it to the Bucs in 1986. Eli Manning did it to the Chargers in 2004.

And Joe Burrow may be thinking about doing it in 2020.

That’s only four guys making draft-day power plays in all the years the NFL has drafted players. Tuesday’s PFT Live looked at incoming rookies who should have joined Elway, Bo, and Eli, in draft form.

Check out the video for the six players we selected. And feel free to name any others in the comments. And tune in tomorrow for another new edition of PFT Live.