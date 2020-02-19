Adrian Peterson wants to show he’s “on a whole different level.”

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s about to turn 35, or about five years past the expiration date for most running backs.

But he thinks he has more to offer.

Washington picked up the contract option for 2020 for the veteran back, and he plans to show the team he’s worth the $2.25 million they’re paying him.

“Going into this season, there’s so much more I can do and how I can help this team,” Peterson told John Keim of ESPN.com. “My mentality is showing the Adrian Peterson of old and not just flashes; really showing, ‘Wow, this cat is on a whole different level.'”

Peterson has played well for Washington, and hasn’t missed a game because of injury (he was a healthy scratch in last year’s opener. He’s rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns during that time. Since Derrius Guice can’t stay on the field, he’s been a solid contributor for them, adding more than just his on-field numbers.

Peterson is fifth in all-time rushing yards (14,216) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (111), needing 1,054 yards to surpass Barry Sanders for fourth all-time and 12 touchdowns to pass Marcus Allen for third on that list.

“I think it’s different with guys of my stature,” Peterson said. “When [teammates] see a 35-year-old running back at camp going 100 miles an hour with each rep, every rep, competing at the highest level and working to get yourself and teammates better, it’s inspiring.

“That’s not natural with a lot of guys and something I’ve been blessed with. It’s all about sharing that and being an example and showing these young guys and vet guys what it takes to be great. Just seeing that mentality from a player of my stature helps out tremendously when you have a young team and you’re trying to build that type of culture.”

New coach Ron Rivera isn’t opposed to giving a running back plenty of reps, and with Peterson at a reasonable price for his production, it’s a move that makes sense.