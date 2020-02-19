Bears sign former Browns tight end Demetrius Harris

Getty Images

Tight end Demetrius Harris didn’t need long to find a new home.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Harris’ signing comes only two days after the Browns cut him.

Harris, 28, has familiarity with Bears coach Matt Nagy, having played for him in Kansas City.

The Bears needed help at the position with Trey Burton undergoing postseason hip surgery and Adam Shaheen missing 15 games last season with injuries.

Harris signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Browns last offseason but caught only 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

In five seasons in Kansas City, Harris made 57 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.