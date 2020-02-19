Browns’ holdover coaches think they have “unfinished business”

Getty Images

Most of the Browns’ 2019 coaching staff was fired along with head coach Freddie Kitchens. The few assistants retained by new head coach Kevin Stefanski believe the team being inherited by the new staff is better than it showed last year.

That’s the word from Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell, who is the only offensive assistant Stefanski kept around. Mitchell said he and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was also retained from last year’s staff, have discussed how important it is to do the job right this year.

“The most important thing was the type of talent we have here, knowing what we’re capable of doing even though we didn’t get it done last year,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “[Priefer] kind of said it best. It’s unfinished business. There’s things we should have accomplished but we didn’t totally get it done.”

Stefanski said that while he chose not to retain most of the coaches from last year’s staff, he does see value in having some coaches stick around.

“I think continuity is important,” Stefanski said. “Unfortunately sometimes in the NFL you don’t get 10 years together. The continuity allows them to get back in the room and talk ball. There’s already a mutual respect built in, so it will allow them to operate at a high level while we start installing the scheme.”

Continuity has been severely lacking in Cleveland in recent years. Perhaps Stefanski is the coach who has finally found the right balance, with a new staff that retains just a few coaches who have some unfinished business.