Browns’ holdover coaches think they have “unfinished business”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2020, 9:16 AM EST
Most of the Browns’ 2019 coaching staff was fired along with head coach Freddie Kitchens. The few assistants retained by new head coach Kevin Stefanski believe the team being inherited by the new staff is better than it showed last year.

That’s the word from Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell, who is the only offensive assistant Stefanski kept around. Mitchell said he and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was also retained from last year’s staff, have discussed how important it is to do the job right this year.

“The most important thing was the type of talent we have here, knowing what we’re capable of doing even though we didn’t get it done last year,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “[Priefer] kind of said it best. It’s unfinished business. There’s things we should have accomplished but we didn’t totally get it done.”

Stefanski said that while he chose not to retain most of the coaches from last year’s staff, he does see value in having some coaches stick around.

“I think continuity is important,” Stefanski said. “Unfortunately sometimes in the NFL you don’t get 10 years together. The continuity allows them to get back in the room and talk ball. There’s already a mutual respect built in, so it will allow them to operate at a high level while we start installing the scheme.”

Continuity has been severely lacking in Cleveland in recent years. Perhaps Stefanski is the coach who has finally found the right balance, with a new staff that retains just a few coaches who have some unfinished business.

7 responses to “Browns’ holdover coaches think they have “unfinished business”

  1. Yes, they were not bad enough. They did not live up to the long standing tradition of the dysfunctional Brownies.

  3. The problem is you have a QB who only knows how to roll right and who is second in the league in interceptions since he was drafted.

  4. “Mitchell said he and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was also retained from last year’s staff, have discussed how important it is to do the job right this year.”

    Wouldn’t it be “important” to do your job right every year????

  5. Well seeing as the timeline was Hue’s coaching staff being reward for orchestrating what was almost one the greatest turnarounds in NFL history, by nearly getting a team that was 0-16 the year prior to the playoffs was firing everyone but the running backs coach who they promoted to head coach.

    Then in the most Browns thing ever finding out that the running backs coach wasn’t even the guy calling the plays the year prior the QB coach (who they fired) was and only learning this when they saw their new offensive mastermind didn’t even have the basics of play calling down. The coaching staff turnover was pretty justified this time. Had they left the 2018 squad in tact they could have avoided all of this. Greg Williams wasn’t the greatest head coach himself but he was Vince Lombardi and Hue Jackson was Bill Walsh compared to Kitchens.

    Freddie Kitchens offense with a team of all-stars was only ranked 2 spots higher than Hue Jacksons 0-16 offense of players mostly out of the league that was only on the team because they were tanking. That tells you everything you need to know about Kitchens right there.

  6. Unfinished business that will quickly be wiped out by the duo of Paul DePodesta and Ryan Grigson. Once they get done with the roster the only thing unfinished will be the contracts of coaches

  7. “Unfinished business” for the Browns means “Not having a losing Record”.

    7-8-1 then they fell back to 6-10.

    Can the Browns have a winning record in 2020?

    I think it’s possible if they have a good draft and Mayfield improves.
    Just listen to OBJ and throw him the ball on every other pass.
    Will 15 targets a game shut him up?

