Dallas PD issues statement that Amari Cooper is fine

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is the latest victim of #fakenews.

A viral tweet today suggested that Cooper had been shot, but local authorities moved quickly to spread the word that it was not true.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, police in Frisco, Tex. also said there was nothing to the story, with a spokesman saying: “We’re seeing the same thing, but there’s nothing like that.”

Cooper himself chimed in moments later, saying on his Instagram story: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.”

It’s good to know that Cooper is safe, but it’s troubling to think that someone created such a story, for whatever reason.