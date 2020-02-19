Dallas PD issues statement that Amari Cooper is fine

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 19, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is the latest victim of #fakenews.

A viral tweet today suggested that Cooper had been shot, but local authorities moved quickly to spread the word that it was not true.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, police in Frisco, Tex. also said there was nothing to the story, with a spokesman saying: “We’re seeing the same thing, but there’s nothing like that.”

Cooper himself chimed in moments later, saying on his Instagram story: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.”

It’s good to know that Cooper is safe, but it’s troubling to think that someone created such a story, for whatever reason.

2 responses to “Dallas PD issues statement that Amari Cooper is fine

