Dolphins signing Michael Roberts

Getty Images

Tight end Michael Roberts‘ 2019 season was derailed by a shoulder injury, but it appears he’s healthy enough to give it another go in 2020.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Roberts is signing with the Dolphins. Garafolo adds that Roberts had four workouts with teams and had others lined up before taking the deal in Miami.

Roberts was a Lions fourth-round pick in 2017 and caught 13 passes for 146 yards over his first two seasons. Three of those catches were touchdowns in 2018 and that may have helped catch the eye of the Patriots, who traded a conditional 2020 seventh-rounder to the Lions for him in June.

That deal was voided because of Roberts’ shoulder, however, and a subsequent Packers waiver claim fizzled out for the same reason.

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were the two top tight ends for Miami in 2019 and both are set to return this year.