Eagles release Nigel Bradham

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 19, 2020, 4:33 PM EST
Nigel Bradham wasn’t going to be with the Eagles next year anyway.

Now, he gets a head start on free agency.

The Eagles announced they had released the veteran linebacker.

Yesterday, the word was that they weren’t picking up his 2020 option, which would have forced him to wait until the start of free agency on March 18 to find a new home. Now, he can sign well before then.

The 30-year-old Bradham would have cost them $8 million in base salary this year. He played well in the 12 games he started, but the Eagles obviously didn’t find him to be cost-effective.

  2. Remember when they where going to be a dynasty and rule the league? Now they are old and have lots of replacement to do. Harder to stay on top than it is to get on top.

  3. For those that aren’t aware, a team no longer get compensatory picks for players when their contract option is declined. So it really didn’t matter if they released him or declined the option.

    I was confused by this move until I looked it up.

