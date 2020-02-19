Emmitt Smith suggests Dak Prescott should consider leaving money on the table

Posted by Josh Alper on February 19, 2020
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the prospect of taking a hometown discount last summer and said he didn’t think it was fair “for somebody to say you can only take so much” when it comes time to negotiate a contract.

The lack of a contract extension with the Cowboys suggests that Prescott has not budged from that stance since last July. Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith suggested that he might consider changing that view during an appearance on The Adam Lefkoe Show.

“Dak has to understand and maybe take another perspective,” Smith said. “The perspective may not be all the money you get, but how much of the money you’re willing to leave on the table, because the Cowboys are a marketable organization. . . . If you’re the face of the franchise, instead of taking $35 [million], would you take $28 [million], and leave some for Amari [Cooper] and pick up the [difference] through endorsements.”

It’s an interesting view from Smith given his own history with contract negotiations. He missed training camp and the preseason before signing as a rookie in 1990 and missed the first two games in 1993 before signing a new deal. That was widely seen as Jerry Jones giving in after the defending champs started 0-2, but Smith said he “practically did that” when his own contract experience came up with Lefkoe.

Whatever Smith’s view of those situations, the March 10 deadline for tagging Prescott is approaching and it will apparently take a concession by someone to get a deal ahead of that point.

  2. Take your money. No one is going to make it up to you and once you are done playing few will care about you. These players have one shot at this kind of money to leave any on the table is folly. The money you make isn’t about setting up the franchise to win but for your family to have advantages for generations. Leave $30M on the table and you have that much less to invest and exponentially less for generations down the road.

  4. Wow, what a hypocrite. Smith definitely squeezed every cent out of the Cowboys back in his playing days.

  7. Wow, only making $28 million next year? What a sacrifice. What a stand-up guy. Definitely someone who knows how to take one for the team.

  8. incredible. he mumbled that out? whatta hypocrite. he held out two games into the season to get paid to run behind the greatest o line ever.

  9. Wow, that’s like Dad lecturing the son about the dangers of drinking while pounding a tall boy.

  10. Leaving money on the table? That’s assuming the other teams would offer that much. If I were the Cowboys, I would try to sign Dak at the price they think is fair. Let Dak hit the open market and see what he can get and you can try to match if it makes sense. I don’t think another team would offer $35M/year. Especially this year, with so many QBs hitting the open market.

