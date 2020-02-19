Joe Woods on Myles Garrett: Unfortunate incident, look forward to working with him

Getty Images

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods held a press conference on Wednesday and said he feels like he is “coming into a very fortunate situation” with the talent on hand in Cleveland.

He pointed to cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and said it “excites you” to have players like that in the secondary. He also shared some thoughts about the team’s top pass rusher as Myles Garrett prepares to return from the six-game suspension that ended his 2019 season.

“Unfortunate incident,” Woods said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m sure it’s something he learned from and wants to put behind him. I coached another Texas A&M [player] — Von Miller. I look forward to getting Garrett on the field and seeing what he can do.”

Miller had 24.5 sacks over the two seasons that Woods ran the defense in Denver. The Browns would likely take that kind of production from Miller while hoping for more than the 11 wins Denver managed in 2017 and 2018.