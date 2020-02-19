Jordan Reed clears concussion protocol, wants to keep playing

Getty Images

Jordan Reed might be done in Washington, but he’s not done playing football.

According to Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, the veteran tight end cleared the concussion protocol Wednesday.

That’s good news for Reed from a health standpoint, though he’s expected to be released this offseason. But a source close to Reed said his hope is to keep playing, despite repeated concussions that have kept him out of regular season action since Dec. 9, 2018.

He has suffered seven reported concussions, and hasn’t played since the last one which happened during a preseason game last August. When well, he’s a solid option in the passing game, but he hasn’t been well often. He’s played just 65 games in seven seasons.

Whether a return to the field is a good idea is a matter for Reed to decide, but the team is ready to move on. Washington will save $8.5 million against the cap by releasing him.