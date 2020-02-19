Jordan Reed clears concussion protocol, wants to keep playing

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 19, 2020, 2:50 PM EST
Jordan Reed might be done in Washington, but he’s not done playing football.

According to Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, the veteran tight end cleared the concussion protocol Wednesday.

That’s good news for Reed from a health standpoint, though he’s expected to be released this offseason. But a source close to Reed said his hope is to keep playing, despite repeated concussions that have kept him out of regular season action since Dec. 9, 2018.

He has suffered seven reported concussions, and hasn’t played since the last one which happened during a preseason game last August. When well, he’s a solid option in the passing game, but he hasn’t been well often. He’s played just 65 games in seven seasons.

Whether a return to the field is a good idea is a matter for Reed to decide, but the team is ready to move on. Washington will save $8.5 million against the cap by releasing him.

  1. “Jordan Reed might be done in Washington, but he’s not done playing football.”

    A team would have to be nuts to sign him.

    And he’s obviously suffering a hit to his ability to think clearly if he wants to go back on an NFL field after 7 concussions, and those are only the ones that were reported / detected. Doesn’t he want to be able to think clearly when he’s a little farther along in life? Your melon is one thing that can’t be replaced.

  2. This guy is an absolute baller with the worst of luck on the concussion front. He’s nothing but class and a qb’s best friend when healthy. If he signs elsewhere I wish him the best of luck and prayers for his future mental health.

  4. An article drops on PFT yesterday about him still not being cleared and then all of the sudden he is cleared today? Did his agent push for a clearance? Just smells fishy.

  5. jordan, walk away while you can still talk, think and walk. not worth it at this point. good luck to you whatever you decide but i hope you protect your future health.

