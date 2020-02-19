Owners offer $10 million funding-rule credit

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association wants to get rid of the funding rule. The NFL doesn’t. And the league has offered a compromise.

Per a league source, the NFL is willing to give teams a $10 million credit against the requirement that future guarantees be placed in escrow.

So if a team were required to set aside, for example, $50 million to satisfy guaranteed payments to be made in 2021, only $40 million would have to actually be set aside.

It’s not much. The question becomes how high will the league go along these lines. In the end, for example, would the NFL bump the credit to $30 million or $40 million?

Ultimately, none of it matters. Teams can afford to set the money aside, as the Vikings showed when signing Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal with $84 million fully guaranteed. The real question is whether they want to tie up so much future money, and in turn tie their hands.

As to Cousins, for example, the full guarantee for 2020 dramatically complicates the Vikings’ ability to explore their options for a potential upgrade, as an unprecedented number of quarterbacks become available.