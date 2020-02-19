Prince Tega Wanogho won’t do Combine drills

Getty Images

Auburn tackle Prince Tega Wanogho pulled out of Senior Bowl practices because of a knee issue and he’s also set to miss doing drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wanogho had his knee scoped late last month and won’t do on-field work as a result. He pulled out of the Senior Bowl because of swelling in his knee and had some knee issues early last season.

Wanogho is expected to be healthy in time to hold a workout for teams ahead of the draft.

Wanogho was a three-year starter at Auburn and has been projected as a second-day pick by many draft analysts. If all heals well, there probably won’t be much, if any, impact on his ultimate spot.